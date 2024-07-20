ANDMidfielder Richard Rios was one of the great revelations of the Copa America that ended on Sunday and in which the Colombian National Team achieved a great performance, returning to a final after 23 years of absence.

The team led by Néstor Lorenzo fell 1-0 against Argentina in extra time, after a 0-0 draw in the 90 minutes. Lautaro Martínez was the scorer of the winning goal for the world champion, who also reached 16 continental titles.

Ríos was one of the most outstanding players of the National Team. In theory, he had arrived at the Cup as a substitute and with the idea of ​​trying to fight for the starting spot. In the end, his extraordinary performance allowed him to keep the position. Not only did he take and deliver, but he also scored a goal, against Panama, in the quarter-finals.

Now, while several clubs are reportedly interested in his services in the summer transfer market in Europe, his team, Palmeiras, has set a base price of 20 million euros to start negotiations.

The vallenato party of Richard Rios, to the rhythm of Silvestre Dangond

For now, Ríos took a few days off before rejoining his club. And a video circulated on social media that was celebrated not only by fans of the Colombian National Team, but also by fans of singer Silvestre Dangond. Why?

In the video, Ríos is seen celebrating with a vallenato group, which is performing one of Dangond’s greatest hits, ‘Niégame tres tiempos’. The player also took the liberty of singing while recording the moment with his cell phone.

This is how Richard Rios came to professional football

Born in Vegachí (Antioquia) 24 years ago, Ríos became known as a player for the Colombian Futsal Team, but the Brazilian club Flamengo noticed his talent and took him to the soccer team.

Flamengo loaned him to Mazatlán in Mexico, but he did not stay in that country: he suffered an injury and was only able to play six games. Upon his return to Brazil, he signed for Guaraní de Campinas and was later hired by Palmeiras.

