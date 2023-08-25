Daniel Ricciardo misses a corner during free practice 2 and forgets to take his hands off the wheel. Ouch!

Ten minutes into the second free practice, things go wrong when Oscar Piastri chokes in the Hugenholtzbocht and parks his car in the crash barrier. Daniel Ricciardo, who then approaches the corner, misses the yellow flag and is shocked by the McLaren that is broken in the corner and then puts it next to it in the wall. Only Ricciardo forgets to take his hands off the wheel during the crash.

Hopefully he can continue this weekend. Qualifying is scheduled for tomorrow and the race on Sunday of course. Daniel Ricciardo is said to have left the circuit in Zandvoort with his arm in a sling and is on his way to the hospital for further investigation.

If he can’t race, reserve driver Liam Lawson is ready to take over the wheel.

Of course we also made an extensive report of both the first free practice and the second free practice of the Dutch GP.

This article Video: Ricciardo forgets to release steering wheel during crash appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Video #Ricciardo #forgets #steering #wheel #crash