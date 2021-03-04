The storm of Trump supporters on the Capitol caused international horror. Ex-President Donald Trump was in a good mood shortly afterwards – this is now revealed by a video.

Update from March 3rd: To call the discussions about the storm on the US Capitol an aftershock would be a mild understatement. US media optionally speak of the “blackest day of American democracy” or a “national disgrace”.

Ex-President Donald Trump, however, has found his own name for the protests: “Love Festival”.

“I don’t mean the Capitol, I’m talking about the rally itself,” Trump explains to talk show host Steve Hilton, “and it was a love festival. A nice thing. ”The day was something special for him. “I don’t think I’ve ever spoken in front of a large crowd. And I’ve made a lot of speeches. Hundreds of thousands of people, ”he enthuses.

His popularity has once again been downplayed by the media, Trump complains. “The press doesn’t like to talk about it, but the actual number of people in Washington DC was much, much larger. It was an enormous number of people. “

So Donald Trump was happy about the crowds in the capital. It was different for him with the escalation, he asserts. “I hated what I saw there,” he says of the storm on the Capitol, “but what if Washington burns? Or Seattle or Portland? Because they are set on fire by the Antifa? Nobody cares. I judge everything I have seen about what went on at the Capitol. But that’s a double standard. “

First report from March 1st: Washington, DC – January 6th, 2021 will be remembered for a long time by many people around the world. On that day, around 800 supporters of the then incumbent but already voted out US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington. Five people lost their lives in this context.

Trump’s behavior irritated many that day, for example because the National Guard arrived very late. Now a video has surfaced that shows the former US president just a short time later in a good mood jokingly with two well-known golf stars.

Said has been published Video from the US news website TMZ. You can see Trump meeting with golfers Gary Player and Annika Sörenstam on January 7, less than 24 hours after the storm on the Capitol. Both players were invited to receive the Presidential Medal of Honor from Trump at a ceremony in the White House.

Trump did not want to cancel the event despite the terrifying incidents, reports TMZ. The award was simply rescheduled from a public award to a private event. TMZ-Reporter Graham Bensinger filmed the event and recorded on video how Trump joked in a good mood with the two guests – while “the rest of the country was still in shock,” as the US news site writes.

“Gary (Gary Player, South African professional golfer, editor’s note) has the title, Mr. Fitness’ deserves, ”said Donald Trump on the video recordings. “He just said to me: ‘Sir, lose a few pounds,’” the former US President jokes in a conversational tone, “he said it in front of Annika (Annika Sörenstam, former Swedish professional golfer, editor’s note). That was very rude, don’t you think? How rude can you be? ”

In any case, there was no sign of a depressed mood at the ceremony. It was joked as if the incident hadn’t happened the day before. Player and Sörenstam laughed at Trump’s jokes – and also praised Trump’s commitment as US President. “I would like to thank you for everything that you have done and for the service to our country,” Sörenstam turned to Trump at the event. (nema)

In connection with the storming of the Capitol, there were also tremendous suspicions against Donald Trump Jr. A video was also his undoing.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has returned to the political stage after his brief disappearance – apparently he is flirting with a candidacy for 2024.

