The developments around the embattled city of Avdiivka on Ukraine's Eastern Front bear witness to the brutality of the war – the region resembles a tank cemetery.

Avdiivka – Recent video footage shows Russia's enormous interest in seizing the city of Avdiivka after months of effort. The recordings document numerous destroyed Russian combat vehicles. This is reported by, among others, Kyiv Post and Newsweek.

Developments on the Ukrainian front: Avdiivka resembles a tank cemetery

Aerial photos show dozens of burnt out and destroyed Russian vehicles along the route to Stepove, north of Avdiivka. The Khorne Group, a Ukrainian military unit, described the situation as an “installation of burnt equipment” in a Telegram post. She noted that there are many similar places in Ukraine.

The pro-Kremlin military blogger Anatoly Radov confirmed these observations. He commented on a screenshot of the video: “Of course people often claim that I exaggerate the number of vehicles hit, but this is just one of the intersections of the forest belts near Avdiivka, and there are dozens of such places.”

Russia's army with enormous losses in the war of aggression

According to analyst Naalsio from the Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) platform, which documents losses on both sides, Moscow lost 574 vehicles in the fighting, while Kiev only suffered 44 vehicles destroyed. Russian losses include 182 tanks, 317 armored fighting vehicles and 15 trucks. This significant damage appears to reinforce Ukraine's tactical strategy, which, according to Radov, is aimed at “maximum destruction of our equipment and personnel.”

Another OSINT analyst, Caliber Obscura, cited the same statistics on , how many [gepanzerte Fahrzeuge] Russia can deploy in 6 or 12 months?”

Top priority in the Ukraine war: Russia's army wants Avdiivka

The British Ministry of Defense posted in its latest update that Russia's “main priority” is currently the city of Avdiivka. It continued: “The Russians are launching a three-pronged attack to encircle the city from the south and north, and are also fighting on the outskirts of the eastern quarter of the city of Avdiivka itself.” “The Russian army suffered heavy personnel and tank losses, frequently through “Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle munitions were caused,” according to the intelligence report.