Arnaud Fontanet, epidemiologist, director of the global health department at the Institut Pasteur, member of the Scientific Council, said Monday, October 5 on France Inter that the French had to do “a sacrifice” not “insurmountable”, because “we know that the virus is coming back”. New more restrictive measures will be announced, including the closure of bars in Paris, while the capital is classified as a maximum alert zone.

>> Follow the situation and the latest announcements in our direct

“The idea that the virus would not come back and that the virus had mutated, etc. I think that now we can rule it out. We know that the virus is coming back”, he said. “We see everywhere on French territory an increase in the number of cases, in particular hospitalizations, resuscitations, to different degrees, but we know that today, resuscitations are occupied between 10 to 35% by affected patients. of Covid-19. Which is a lot “, he detailed.

The professor called to “individual responsibility” of the French by not putting themselves in risky situations. “I understand that the French, when they heard such discordant sounds” continued “to keep the same way of life”. Arnaud Fontanet asks them to do “a sacrifice, certainly, but not an insurmountable sacrifice”.

Risky situations are when we remove the mask and where we abolish physical distance. And if you each do your introspection, you will quickly see that it happens most often in the family environment or with friends. Arnaud Fontanet, director of the global health department at the Institut Pasteur, member of the Scientific Council at France Inter

“It’s family celebrations with too many people, it’s weddings, it’s friends’ dinners at 25”, hammered the epidemiologist. He showed as an example other European countries such as Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark in which “We are doing very well, without restrictive measures. And the measures which have been announced for Paris are what remains when it has failed upstream”, he explained.