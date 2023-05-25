The president of the Alianza FC team, Pedro Hernández, two managers and two other people were arrested in El Salvador for ser those allegedly responsible for the event at the Cuscatlán Stadium, which left 12 fans dead and hundreds injuredreported this Thursday the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

‘Those responsible for the tragedy that occurred at the Cuscatlán Stadium’

The match between Alianza and FAS was suspended due to an avalanche. Photo: Twitter: FAS Sports Club / AFP

The detainees, in addition to Hernández, are the team’s Security and Financial managers, Edwin Abarca Ventura and Zoila Córdovarespectively, indicated the FGR through Twitter.

Likewise, Reynaldo Avelar Contreras, manager of the company Estadios Deportivos de El Salvador (EDESSA), in charge of the administration of Cuscatlán, and Samuel García Montano, in charge of the keys to the stadium, were also arrested.

“After carrying out the investigative procedures, it has been possible to identify those responsible for the tragedy that occurred at the Cuscatlán Stadium”announced the investigative body.

These people will be charged in the coming days, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, for the crimes of manslaughter, manslaughter, and public havoc.

The FGR pointed out that, according to the investigations, “the doors enabled (in the stadium) were not enough for the number of fans” and that “those only accesses, moreover, were not opened sufficiently in advance for an orderly and safe entry.”

He pointed out that “the organizers, by exhausting the tickets available for the sporting event, decided to illegally sell tickets issued for previous matches.”

The source added that “The negligence in the organization and greed, when making an oversell, generated a human avalanche that caused the loss of lives, as well as injuries and putting the safety of the attendees at risk”.

(In addition: Piqué and Clara Chía already have a ring, despite Shakira: “They are fixing it”).

After the tragedy at the Cuscatlán stadium, the @FGR_SV issues arrest warrants against Pedro Hernández, president of @AlianzaFC_svEdwin Abarca Ventura, Alianza FC security manager, Zoila Córdova, Alianza financial manager pic.twitter.com/LKDYG9VYAI — Shot at Marco (@TiroalMarco1) May 25, 2023

Expectation for what comes after the tragedy

At the moment, it is unknown if the attorney general, Rodolfo Delgado, or another authority of the Prosecutor’s Office will hold a press conference to give more details about the arrests and the investigation of the fact. Nor has it been specified when the detainees will be transferred to the corresponding courts.

On Saturday night, the clubs Alianza FC and Futbolistas Asociados Santanecos (FAS) played the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura tournament in Cuscatlán.

The game was suspended after the head referee was informed of a human stampede in the general south side of the stadium.

The 12 people who died were fans of the Alianza, representative of the capital. The death of these 12 people, which has become the greatest sports tragedy in the Central American country, has dismayed the Salvadoran population in general and has touched national football lovers more strongly.

More news

SPORTS

*With EFE