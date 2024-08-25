Ciudad Juarez.- Residents of the Ex Hipódromo neighborhood and its surroundings reported that every afternoon a large number of vultures gather around the antennas located in the area.

They say that every day from 7pm onwards the animals arrive and stop at the telecommunications antennas located in the surrounding area.

Large birds suddenly fly in circles, spreading their large wings and returning to their antennae.

Some neighbors indicated that they have lived in the area for more than 20 years and had never seen vultures gather there.

The Director of Ecology, César Díaz, indicated that this had already been reported to them, however, they do not know why they are meeting at the place, but one of the hypotheses they have is because of the weather.

So far they have not attacked or caused any inconvenience, but they find this behavior strange.

A few days ago, one of them stepped on the power lines and suffered a shock that killed it, said Abel Amador, a resident of the colony, who documented the dead animal.