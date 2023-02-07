Drone footage released by Anadolu Agency showed rescue workers working in below-freezing temperatures as they searched for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Malatya, one of Turkey’s ten southern provinces affected by the quake.

Turkey has deployed more than 24,400 search and rescue personnel to the quake zone.

The Director General of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, Orhan Tatar, said that he expects the number to rise with the arrival of additional personnel, despite the winter weather conditions hindering their deployment.

“Bad weather conditions continue in the area. So it may be difficult from time to time to move search and rescue teams there,” he added.

And the temperature dropped during the night in the city of Gaziantep, which was hit by the earthquake, to 5 degrees Celsius below zero.

Tatar added that 10 ships are assisting in the rescue efforts by transferring the wounded to private hospitals from the port of Alexandretta on the Mediterranean.

He pointed out that about 55 helicopters carried out 154 air sorties to transport emergency aid, and nearly 85 trucks distributed foodstuffs.

He also mentioned that the Disaster Management Department received 11,342 reports of building collapse, but only 5,775 of them were confirmed to have collapsed.