Juarez City.- An operation coordinated by public security agents resulted in the rescue of two girls who were victims of child abuse, who were found chained inside their home in the Vicente Guerrero neighborhood.

The Municipal Police shared a video that describes how the rescue of the minors was carried out. The mother of the minors, identified as Valeria Johana MM, 29 years old, was arrested and handed over to the State Investigation Agency for these events.

The rescue took place on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 10, after a neighbor called the 911 emergency number. According to the initial report, the neighbor heard cries for help coming from the house and was called by one of the seven-year-old girls, who reported that her older sister was also chained.

Acting quickly, municipal agents went to the home located on Valentín Gómez Farías and Juan Mata Ortiz streets.

Upon forcibly entering the home, the police found the two minors chained inside the bathroom. Both, aged seven and nine respectively, were released and taken under guard to the Social Work Department of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat to receive appropriate care and evaluation.

The swift response of the authorities prevented an even more serious outcome for the girls, who are now out of danger and under protection.