Mexico.- The white helmets of Syria shared the moment when rescued to members of a family in the jandiris cityto the north of aleppo.

To the northwestern Syriaa family had stayed trapped in the rubble of their own housecollapsed by the earthquake that shook Turkey and northern Syria.

The elements of White Helmets they identified a family of at least five members among the rubble.

One of them was being rescued by the elements, while the hand of another survivor announces that he is still alive.

The man waves his hand and the elements confirm that they are about to rescue him, while they observe a motionless woman.

At the time of taking Vital signs to the woman they realize that is lifelesshowever, they raise their arm and realize that there is a baby.

The baby it was in the woman’s lap that he had already lost his life, who is presumed to be his sister.

To the surprise of the elements, the baby starts to cryso they rush to get her out of the rubble.

It is presumed that it was thank you sister of the baby he had her on his lap, she could survivehowever, the older sister passed away.

After the baby was taken out alive, they continue with the man, who has a baby blanket near him. When he lifts it up, they realize that there is another littlebut had already passed away.

Total They rescued at least three people from the familya man, the baby and a woman, while they were reported two deceased peoplethe older sister and a baby.

In Syria have confirmed more than 3,500 dead from the earthquakeHowever, the numbers continue to rise.