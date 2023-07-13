In full live broadcast for a television reporter bought drugs while his colleagues on the forum looked on.

He reporter Fabian Rubino made a broadcast for the América TV news program in Argentina where neighbors denounced he “horror bunker”.

“I’ll see if it can be bought”, Fabián referred in a place with open doors and wire fence in the neighborhood of Eleven on Sarmiento street at 1100.

Fabian’s colleagues from the studio were surprised by the audacity of the reporter, who told his partner on cameras to lower the light a bit.

According to the communicators of the study, while Fabián was buying the drugs, the reporter was in the place because the neighbors of the place denounced who lived in fear of drug sales in the place.

Fabian was attended by unknown personswho allegedly charged him 1,500 Argentine pesos (approximately 96 Mexican pesos at today’s exchange rate).

The reporter came out with a white pill while the host of the program, Pamela David I was surprised.

However, what most surprised both Fabian and his colleagues is that allegedly who sold him the drugs was a minor.

One of the companions of the TV program said that he was still nervous and they had put their lives at risk: “The little boy who came out of there killed me, he was a minor.”