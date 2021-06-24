At the end of the recording of this report, Rocío del Valle, 36, breaks down in tears. She has just received a message informing her that her mother, Nancy Alejandra Cruz, 60, has died in Córdoba (Argentina), her hometown. Del Valle’s husband, Fernando Munizaga, also 36, emphasizes: “These are the worst things about being an emigrant. Not having been able to be with her or with the rest of the family ”. This couple arrived in Spain in October 2019, thanks to the woman’s Italian nationality, in search of “a better future” for their young children, Nina, four years old, and Benicio, seven. But the pandemic thwarted their plans and the hard times they experienced made them rethink going back. After passing through several municipalities of Granada and Almería, without job opportunities and having to turn to charity, hope came to them thanks to a Facebook post and a bar, the only one in Villanueva de Jiloca (Zaragoza), whose history you can discover in the video report that accompanies this article, A bar for a second life.

In 2020, this Zaragoza municipality had 52 registered people, but in recent months it has gained population after the arrival of this Argentine family and other residents, moved by teleworking. According to the latest INE report, published this Wednesday, Aragon has experienced an increase in citizens arriving from other autonomous communities with a positive balance of 2,256 people in 2020, while in 2019 the balance was 1,619. Concern for emptied Spain led the Government to draw up a plan, announced two months ago, which includes 136 measures, taking advantage of 10 billion euros from the European recovery fund. In Villanueva de Jiloca, the City Council’s efforts to recover residents have faces and names: those of Rocío, Fernando and their children, Nina and Benicio. In 2020, 465,721 people came to Spain from abroad, while in 2019 there were 748,759.