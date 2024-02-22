It turns out that the fastest car in the world is always a rental car. And for some people that's just a little too much. Take the driver of this rental Mercedes. Due to excessive speed, he ends up in the ditch after a chase with the police. It may not help that the suspect had enough illegal substances in his blood to shut down an elephant breeding farm.

Unfortunately, the supreme moment is not on screen. After a fairly long chase, the police decide to keep more distance. The driver is already taking quite a risk and the situation will probably only become more dangerous if you drive close to his bumper. Eventually they find the rental Mercedes and the suspect further down a ditch.

The police draw up a nice list of reports: driving under the influence of drugs, dangerous driving, driving without a driver's license, ignoring a stop sign, ignoring a red light and speeding. They also charge him with 'various traffic violations'. And the police can probably add an extra rental car to the list.