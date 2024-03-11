Max was not the only Verstappen who was too fast for the competition last weekend. Father Jos was not present in Saudi Arabia because he had to rally himself. And Jos did that very creditably, because he managed to win the Rallye de Hannut. And there was a bend that a lot of riders – including Jos – had difficulty with.

We start the clip about halfway through the video. A Renault Clio approaches a sharp bend, but picks up far too much speed. The verge is used as a ramp after which the Clio lands on its nose. Now gravity can determine what happens to the car and its occupants. And bucket seats are not known for their comfort.

The rally Clio is not the only one that forgets the braking point

To be fair, the rally Clio in the video is not the only one that forgets the braking point. Other drivers underestimate how slippery the bend is and make an awkward handbrake turn. Rally winner Jos Verstappen also shoots straight into the sharp bend. Fast forward the video to 3:50 and see how 'the father of' guides his Skoda Fabia into the meadow. You almost think there is something wrong with the pacenotes.

And there are even more. A BMW 3-series shoots straight ahead at 2:38. The jump causes the left rear BMW to collapse and that's the end of the story. Then there is the old Toyota Celica. The driver comes sliding at 4:10 with all four wheels locked. The Toyota does not go much slower and also uses the verge as a ramp. This one gets ten points for the landing.