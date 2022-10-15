Monday, January 23, 2023
VIDEO Renault Austral Hybrid E-TECH 2022 tests driving impressions

October 15, 2022
We tried the new one Renault Austral 2022 in version E-TECH Full Hybridwith 200 HP engine, 205 Nm of torque and one lithium ion battery from 2.00 kWh.

A new C-SUV with engine hybrid 1.2 petrol 3-cylinder turbosupported by two electric engines and an innovative one multimodal transmission without synchronizers. This new one Renault Austral it is offered only in hybrid configuration of 12, 48 or 400 Volt with powers of 130, 160 and 200 hp for one electrified range.

VIDEO test Renault Austral E-TECH

Video Renault Austral experiences hybrid driving impressions

Photo Renault Austral

