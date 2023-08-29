Video: Remco Evenepoel crashes and breaks his face in the Tour of Spain

Remco Evenepoel won the third stage of the Back to Spainthis Monday between Andorra la Vella. Andorra and Tarragona, 185 kilometers, but he suffered a severe fall that broke his face.

Evenepoel attacked 500 meters from the top of Arinsal and won with a time of 4:15:39, at an average of 37.2 km/hour.

Strong hit

Second place went to the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) and the third for the Spanish Juan Ayuso (UAE).

The Belgian champion, who suffered a spectacular fall after crossing the finish line, is the new leader of the Vuelta.

The Belgian runner crashed into a lady who was near the finish line and broke her face.

The team assistants immediately came to lift him off the floor and take him to the doctor.

The team has not given an official statement, but Evenepoel was on the podium without serious injuries.

