Video: Remco Evenepoel crashes and breaks his face in the Tour of Spain

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
.
.
It happened when he won the third stage.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Remco Evenepoel won the third stage of the Back to Spainthis Monday between Andorra la Vella. Andorra and Tarragona, 185 kilometers, but he suffered a severe fall that broke his face.
Evenepoel attacked 500 meters from the top of Arinsal and won with a time of 4:15:39, at an average of 37.2 km/hour.
(Santiago Buitrago, spectacular stage in the Vuelta a España 2023)
Strong hit
Second place went to the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) and the third for the Spanish Juan Ayuso (UAE).
The Belgian champion, who suffered a spectacular fall after crossing the finish line, is the new leader of the Vuelta.
The Belgian runner crashed into a lady who was near the finish line and broke her face.
The team assistants immediately came to lift him off the floor and take him to the doctor.
The team has not given an official statement, but Evenepoel was on the podium without serious injuries.
(What would be the new shirt of the Colombian National Team is filtered: do you like it?)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #Remco #Evenepoel #crashes #breaks #face #Tour #Spain
Leave a Reply