Tuesday, August 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: Remco Evenepoel crashes and breaks his face in the Tour of Spain

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: Remco Evenepoel crashes and breaks his face in the Tour of Spain

Close


Close

Remco Evenepoel

.

.

It happened when he won the third stage.

Remco Evenepoel won the third stage of the Back to Spainthis Monday between Andorra la Vella. Andorra and Tarragona, 185 kilometers, but he suffered a severe fall that broke his face.

See also  SBK | Phillip Island test: Bautista ends the winter as the ruler

Evenepoel attacked 500 meters from the top of Arinsal and won with a time of 4:15:39, at an average of 37.2 km/hour.
(Santiago Buitrago, spectacular stage in the Vuelta a España 2023)

Strong hit

Second place went to the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) and the third for the Spanish Juan Ayuso (UAE).

The Belgian champion, who suffered a spectacular fall after crossing the finish line, is the new leader of the Vuelta.

The Belgian runner crashed into a lady who was near the finish line and broke her face.

The team assistants immediately came to lift him off the floor and take him to the doctor.

The team has not given an official statement, but Evenepoel was on the podium without serious injuries.
(What would be the new shirt of the Colombian National Team is filtered: do you like it?)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #Remco #Evenepoel #crashes #breaks #face #Tour #Spain

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Killers from the Seversky gang will be tried in the Moscow region

Killers from the Seversky gang will be tried in the Moscow region

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result