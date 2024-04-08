Miguel Angel Borja came to the rescue River Plate this Sunday and led the millionaire team to a 2-1 victory against Central Rosary on date 13 of the Argentine Professional League Cup before more than 80 thousand souls at the El Monumental de Núñez stadium.

It was a great night for the Colombian who came into the game somewhat questioned due to the little mobility he has on the attacking front and the few playing options he offers his teammates to create goal partnerships.

Miguel Borja celebrates with River. Photo:EFE

However, the 'Colibrí' silenced several rumors from the stadium and some criticism, signing a double after 29 years of drought, they had not scored a goal since last March 9 in the 1-1 draw against Independiente del Valle.

Two goals from the scorer

River Plate He needed his scorer and the 31-year-old from Córdoba appeared to give his team joy and leave them close to qualifying for the next round.

The team led by Martin Demichelsis They lost from the 14th in the first half after Lautaro Giaconne's goal, but the changes in the scheme and players delivered the expected impact.

The first of the million-dollar night came at 67, Pablo Solari sent a cross at grass level and as an innate hunter, Miguel Ángel Borja anticipated his mark and sent the ball to save for the 1-0 partial.

In the final stretch of the match, the 'Hummingbird' reappeared after a quick transition from the local team. Borja, alone inside the area, received a ball from Nacho Fernandez, and with a half volley he scored the second of his personal account for the final 2-1. Goal number 12 for the Colombian in this championship and 13th in all competitions.

Words from Borja and praise for Demichelis

After the meeting, the figure spoke into the microphones of ESPN about the victory: “Glory to God that we were able to win, we were able to contribute to the team. We knew that we depended on ourselves, we continue to depend on us. This is a team that is getting used to turning results around and that is something very important. “I think what you saw today is very nice.”

“We had a strong rival in front of us. Many times they focus only on River and leave aside the fact that all the teams come to play a final. We know that this is one of the recent champions of the Argentine tournament, they have a very good squad, and they found themselves with a goal in the first arrival they had and had a good first half. In the second we went out to look for more attacking players, with good footing, like Nacho, and a good result was achieved,” he added.

Besides, Miguel Borja spoke about the alleged fights or conflicts with the coach Martin Demichelis, ensuring that there are no problems and that his confidence has been the key to his success with the River Plate jacket.

Miguel Borja, with River Plate. Photo:River Plate

“The confidence of the coach, who told me not to leave the area, to stay and extend it, that spaces were going to be created. And that's what I tried to do. Many times I don't touch the ball and I would like to go out and touch it, but those are the coach's decisions that I have to respect. I have listened to him and today we saw the result of what he told me,” he concluded.

SPORTS