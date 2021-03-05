An explosion occurred in the Somali capital Mogadishu. His victims were at least 20 people, according to the Somali Guardian in Twitter… Video from the scene published Telegram-channel Mash.

According to the newspaper, a car exploded near the popular restaurant Lul Yamani. It is noted that the establishment is popular with local officials.

The building next to the blast site collapsed. None of the terrorist groups operating in the country has yet taken responsibility for the tragedy.

Earlier, a video of a powerful explosion in Texas appeared on the network. As reported by Fox News, a train carrying oil collided with a wagon in Cameron. As a result of the accident, the train exploded. At the same time, the drivers of both types of transport survived and managed to avoid serious injuries.