“No”, France has not paid a ransom for the release of Sophie Pétronin, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Monday, October 12 on franceinfo. Sophie Pétronin was the last French hostage in the world. She was released after four years of detention in Mali in the hands of jihadists. She was welcomed on Saturday by her family and by Emmanuel Macron who thanked the Malian authorities.

“She had been kidnapped by a terrorist group and it turns out that this same group kidnapped at the beginning of the year 2020 a Malian opposition official, explained Jean Castex. The negotiations of the Malian government with this terrorist organization concerned Mr. Cissé. So the negotiations concerned Mr. Cissé so we were not part of these negotiations, and it turns out that, making a humanitarian gesture, Madame Pétronin was released. “

Barely released, Sophie Pétronin said she would return to Mali and that she did not consider her captors as jihadists but rather as political opponents. “We will let Madame Pétronin take care of herself, recharge her batteries, find her loved ones, and when the time comes, we will discuss this subject again with her”, tempered Jean Castex.