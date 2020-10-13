“Benevolence towards the jihadists” by Sophie Pétronin “is just an unbearable insult to the memory of our soldiers”, declared Tuesday, October 13 on franceinfo Nicolas Bay, MEP of the National Rally. The 75-year-old Frenchwoman was released last week after spending four years in the hands of jihadists in Mali.

“When she says that the jihadist group in question, officially linked to Al-Qaeda, is simply a group of political opponents, it is showing benevolence towards the jihadists which is absolutely odious”, he said before recalling the price paid by French soldiers in this region of the world: “There are 50 French soldiers who have died in operations Serval and Barkhane for several years now (…) And it is just unbearable to hear for the companions or widowed wives of these soldiers or the orphan children of these soldiers “, he said.

When a person of French nationality, who has just been released, who expresses kindness towards the jihadists like this, it is just an unbearable insult to the memory of our soldiers. Nicolas Bay, European deputy of the RN to franceinfo

Emmanuel Macron finally gave up speaking out when Sophie Pétronin arrived on Villacoublay aerodrome. Nicolas Bay sees it as an embarrassment from the Head of State: “We do not know if she is taken by the Stockholm syndrome or if she is totally unconscious in the remarks she makes. I find that absolutely detestable. We have seen, moreover, that the President of the Republic to her – even was a little embarrassed “, he stressed.

The Prime Minister said Monday on Franceinfo that France was not involved in discussions with the kidnappers which also made it possible to release a Malian political opponent. “I do not think all the same that the Malian government had no communication with the French authorities on this extremely sensitive issue”, he doubted.