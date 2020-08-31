Monitoring of people released after being convicted of terrorism “cannot be absolute”, regretted Monday, August 31 on franceinfo Jean-François Ricard, prosecutor of the Republic antiterrorism. “I think you have to be very realistic. If you want real daily monitoring, you need a considerable number of people. The intelligence services, even considerably reinforced in recent years, cannot set up this monitoring. , except in exceptional cases, he continues. Therefore, as we know, it is certainly one of the greatest threats to our country. Because if there is follow-up, for many of them, this follow-up cannot be absolute “, explained Jean-François Ricard.

“Last year around forty” of individuals tried and imprisoned for terrorism in France “were released”, said Jean-François Ricard. “In 2020 the figure will be slightly higher. Next year we will have more than sixty”, added Jean-François Ricard.

“I believe in being realistic, continues the anti-terrorism public prosecutor. Can we envisage, after the execution of a sentence by a person, to impose on him a whole series of obligations? It is obvious that wearing an electronic bracelet is a solution. It would be a very effective solution. But would it sufficiently respect public freedoms in this area? It’s complicated to say “, finished the anti-terrorism public prosecutor.