Ciudad Juarez.- This afternoon, various groups of relatives of missing persons are holding public events in this city to demand that the authorities make greater efforts to locate their loved ones alive.

Among the events organized for this afternoon, in commemoration of the International Day of Missing Persons, the Latin American Federation of Associations of Relatives of Detained-Disappeared Persons (Fedefam), carried out a tour in the first square of the city that began at the Mexican army barracks located on Lerdo Avenue.

This is the space that is being sought for the creation of the “José Francisco Mercado Espinoza” House of Memory, who was murdered by the military years ago.

A message from his family was heard at the scene.

They later moved to Francisco Villa Avenue and 16 de Septiembre to remember the Historical Protests since 1970.

From there they went to the Museum of the Revolution on the Border to remember the confrontation with the then president Luis Echeverría and concluded in the Plaza de Armas where they remembered the missing detainees.

Gallery: