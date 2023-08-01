The Colombian coach Reinaldo Rueda was presented this Monday in his second stage as selector of Honduras, a “soaring challenge” that said

In his first stage, which began in 2007, Rueda led H to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, and now his goal is to qualify the blue and white team to 2026, which they will organize United States, Canada and Mexico.

His objectives

“The invitation is for us to write a new story, because history is very important. We must respect history because it is like respecting our parents, our grandparents, our great-grandparents and an entire people,” said the former coach of Colombia, Ecuador and Chile. Rueda, former coach of Atlético Nacional and Flamengo, called for unity of Hondurans around the senior team.

He specified that he will work with a coaching staff made up of his compatriots who have accompanied him in recent years. He will also add to his team of helpers to Maynor Figueroa and David Suazoformer internationals of the Honduran national team who played in Europe.

Figueroa will serve as a liaison with the Hondurans who play in the MLS, and David Suazo with those who are active in European clubs.

Rueda’s presentation was made at the main headquarters of Banco Ficohsa, one of the main sponsors of the selection, in a very emotional atmosphere, with a song with the refrain “We will return, we will celebrate together again”, photos and videos that evoked the classification to World Cup in South Africa 2010 with Rueda on the bench.

The Colombian coach, who has Honduran nationality, donned the white Honduran shirt with a turquoise blue H.

The Honduran soccer executives also called for “unity” and the “support” of the fans, sports press and other sectors for Honduras to return to what would be its fourth absolute World Cup with those of Spain’82 and Brazil 2014.

