Video: Regrettable excesses in Manizales after a match between Once Caldas and Alianza

The riots led to the cancellation of the match.
The discontent ended in the suspension of the match. Several in excesses inside and outside the stadium.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
On the night of this April 18, the teams faced each other. Once Caldas and Alianza Petrolera at the Palogrande Stadium in Manizales on date 14 of the championship. The game was partially 2-1 with a defeat to Once Caldas, this generated discontent among the fans of the Holocaust North bar who ended up carrying out excesses inside and outside the stadium.
Minutes before the end of the game, the attendees on the north side of the stadium began to chant “we can’t take it anymore” and invaded the soccer field, forcing the game away suspended.
Through Twitter, the local media Homeland He published the videos in which the disturbances generated by various party attendees were recorded.
Also, the fans They clashed with the Police outside the stadium and blocked traffic routes. In addition, it is known that the Esmad and the Carabineros Police had to intervene in the area.
In some photographs it was possible to show that police cars were vandalized.
Similarly, the previously cited outlet reported that it was being invaded the campus of the Catholic University and posted a video showing an incinerated motorcycle.
