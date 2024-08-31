“All Puerto Ricans are going to vote for Trump.” With these words, Republican candidate Donald Trump invited reggaeton singers Anuel AA and Justin Quiles on stage during a campaign event in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Puerto Rican artist Anuel AA, who has collaborated with singers such as Karol G, Shakira and J Balvin, expressed his support for the former US president by referring to him as “the best president the world has ever seen, this country.” Both Anuel and Quiles wore caps with Trump’s signature slogan, “Make America Great Again,” during a speech with which the Republican candidate, as he has stated, intends to attract the Latino vote.