The match between Alianza and Atlético Nacional, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the BetPlay Cup, at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium, in Valledupar, It was marked by a huge refereeing controversy, led by the central referee of the match, Luis Matorel, from Bolívar.

The visiting team was winning 0-1, with a goal from Alfredo Morelos, when Matorel awarded a penalty for an alleged foul by full-back Andrés Felipe Román on forward Andrés Rentería in the 81st minute.

Matorel and his refereeing team made a double mistake in that action. First, because the foul against Rentería did not exist, and then, because the assistant referee of Occidental, Víctor Wilches from Boyacá, did not see anything out of place in the action prior to the alleged infraction.

The reaction of the National coach, Efraín Juárez

Despite what happened, Atlético Nacional’s coach, Mexican Efraín Juárez, downplayed what happened to Matorel. “Nothing to say about the penalty. I’m not talking about the referees, sometimes they give it to you, sometimes they take it away, they are human beings,” he said.

What Juarez did complain about was the state of the pitch at the Valledupar stadium. “There is a clear difference between the first half and the second, because you can’t play football. It’s not an excuse, but here you can ask a player, we tried, we tried, but the pitch wasn’t suitable,” said the Mexican.

