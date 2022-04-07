Monterrey and Toluca met this Wednesday in a pending match of matchday 4 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. Everything pointed to Rayados going to take the victory at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, however, Leonardo Fernández, by way of a penalty, put the final score at 2-2 at minute 90+10. The marking of the maximum penalty infuriated the soccer players of the albiazul team, who protested with great intensity to the central referee Eduardo Galván Basulto.
The whistler scored a penalty every time César Montes grabbed Haret Ortega by the shirt and knocked him down inside the area. After reviewing the play in the VAR, it was decided to mark the maximum penalty, which generated an obvious annoyance in the Rayados players. The members of the Monterrey club surrounded the referee Galván Basulto, who pointed to ‘Cachorro’ Montes as the great person responsible for the penalty being scored.
Through his personal social networks, the former referee Felipe Ramos Rizo had criticized the appointment of Galván Basulto for this duel, since the whistler had not led a match since November 6, 2021.
Monterrey is currently in eighth position in the general classification, with 16 units in 11 games. Under the technical direction of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, Rayados has three wins, one win and one draw.
The albiazul team still has a pending match against Chivas de Guadalajara, corresponding to matchday 12 of Clausura 2022, which will be played on Wednesday, April 13.
