It is already known that so much France like Spain They made the decision to reinforce the security devices planned this Tuesday and Wednesday for the soccer matches of Champions League.

And they did it after threats from the jihadist group Islamic State (IS), just over 100 days before the Paris Olympic Games-2024.

Madrid will be the scene of the classic match this Tuesday, Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, and this Wednesday will be the game Atlético de Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

The atmosphere in the Spanish capital is sensational. City fans and the local team took to the streets surrounding the Santiago Bernabeu and at this time there is an impressive party.

Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland, Champions League figures.

The police have not issued any statement about possible confrontations between the two fans, who will fill the sporting arena, but from what can be seen in the videos they are having fun before the crucial match.

A true party will be experienced in the game, but the fans of each squad began to enjoy it very early, when they approached the Bernabeu with their chants, flags and more.

