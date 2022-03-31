The bullet is through – and luckily the projectile missed the Elvis impersonator who was getting married to a drunken couple right there. Next November we will have another GP in Las Vegas. The street circuit even goes over the famous Strip where all the major casinos are located.

Want a taste of what an F1 car looks like on the Las Vegas Strip? We have Red Bull Racing for that. In 2018 they sent Daniel Ricciardo out to explore America in an old F1 car. We’ve already fast-forwarded the video to 3:50 minutes, but feel free to check out the full video.