Tijuana Baja California.- A total of 337 people were evicted in the Los Pinos industrial zone, after a voracious fire in a recyclerduring the afternoon of Thursday.

According to the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Tijuana in Baja California, the people belonged to six different companies, as well as a nursery near the place that allegedly belongs to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), therefore, 59 of the people evacuated are minors.

Montserrat Caballero, mayoress of Tijuanasaid that the rapid response of the Municipal Citizen Security and Protection Secretariat as well as the Municipal Fire Department and Civil Protection allowed the fire at the company Reciclados BC to be controlled.

So far it has not been disclosed exactly what was the origin of the fire. Local media announced that this is the second time that an accident has been recorded at that plant, in a short time.

Some impressive images were shared on social networks, in which a large column of smoke is seen emerging from the plant.

Authorities mentioned that The company works as a collection center for paper, cardboard and plastics, so these could be the main materials affected by the fire.

For its part, the Tijuana Civil Protection Directorate announced through its social networks that they were working on a fire at a recycler, located in the Los Pinos industrial park.

He added that around 50 firefighters worked to settle the incident, while Civil Protection coordinated the evacuation of 337 people.

“If you are near the area, take precautions and avoid any risk, while the emergency forces carry out their work,” the address mentioned on Facebook.

Mayor Montserrat Caballero recommended that citizens report any situation they consider to be a risk to the number 9-1-1 or mobile security applications such as the Emergency Button and the Purple Button.