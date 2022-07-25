Let’s start with a fact you may not know yet. The director of the Guinness brewery – yes, that Guinness – came up with the idea of ​​the Guinness Book of Records purely to settle disputes. But almost immediately after its creation in the 1950s, Guinness World Records (as it is known today) was a sort of handbook of challenges for all the overcompetitive types in the world.

Okay, we’re not saying it’s the book’s fault, but we don’t know if without the book there would have been people trying to give the most headbutts per minute to watermelons. Speaking of crazy records, we’ve got another great one for you.

This is the fastest wheel change ever on a moving car. This requires highly precise driving behaviour, a free interpretation of the owner’s manual, a bit of courage and a mechanic with a good sense of balance.

It’s funny enough that they are two Italian guys, which immediately reminds us of Guido from cars (you know, that lightning-fast forklift). And then they donned an Evel Knievel suit for the occasion.