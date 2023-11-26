Thousands of Palestinians gathered in Ramallah to receive the 39 released from Ofer Prison.

The third batch of the exchange deal between Israel and Hamas included 39 Palestinian prisoners, who were children only, and did not include women like the first and second batches.

The exchange deal between Israel and Hamas includes the release of 50 detainees held by the latter, in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners, who are all women in prisons and children under the age of 18.