Are we doing too much to protect ourselves from the coronavirus and avoid the dreaded “second wave”? Even in the scientific world, voices are raised to denounce a “psychosis”. At the Paris-Descartes University of Medicine, an epidemic specialist makes comments on Covid-19 that go against the grain of government discourse. According to Laurent Toubiana, while the head of state is preparing to announce “more restrictions”, the figures would, in fact, be reassuring: the curve of the number of deaths in France would show that the epidemic is at the end of its course.

“We are not at all in the second wave, assures the researcher. OThere are scattered small rebounds, which is quite normal in an epidemic. “ Laurent Toubiana goes further: according to him, the second wave will not arrive, “because we make the mistake of believing that the entire population is likely to catch the disease. We are in a phase where the virus, through certain contacts, still manages to find people likely to be sick , but these people are not in sufficient numbers to trigger a new epidemic. “

“A form of symbolic gesture which is almost akin to supersition”

“We should stop worrying people”, considers the epidemiologist, who considers excessive current health measures, in particular the wearing of the compulsory mask outside. According to him, we end up with “a form of symbolic gesture which is almost akin, finally, to superstition”.

This “reassuring” position remains in the minority in the scientific world, most experts not ruling out that the epidemic is starting again. In the press, the camp of “alarmists”, as the social networks call them, calls for “to take care of one another”, even to “whistle the end of recess” with more restrictive measures.

Extract from "The anti-mask slingers", an investigation to see in "Special Envoy" October 8, 2020.

