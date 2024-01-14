You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Vinicius gives Real Madrid the advantage.
Two early goals from Vinicius have Carlo Ancelotti's team winning.
This Sunday the world of football comes to a standstill with a new classic Spain. This time, the Real Madrid and Barcelona you see the faces in Saudi Arabia for the grand final of the Superleague.
Real Madrid got up early against Barcelona and with only seven minutes on the clock they took the lead after a great play by the Brazilian Vinicius, who received a leaked pass from the English Jude Bellinghamhe dribbled past the rival goalkeeper and with complete calmness sent the ball to save for the partial 1-0.
On the 7th, at 7', he celebrates like CR7. Vinicius scored 1-0 for Real Madrid against Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup 🏆🇪🇸. pic.twitter.com/hk8IIbaUOf
— VarskySports (@VarskySports) January 14, 2024
The blow fell hard on the Barcelona, who did not know how to react and once again conceded advantages in the defensive zone, which were taken advantage of by the Real Madrid, that caused disasters in the defensive back of the Catalan club.
The second of the night came in the 10th minute, thanks to the Brazilian combination of the 'merengues'. Rodrygo He beat the defenders, went to the baseline and assisted his friend Vinicius who pushed her under the arch.
Real Madrid played comfortably in the 2 goals against Barcelona. Vinicius double. The courtesy of the goal pass was from Rodrygo, who already had in mind what he was going to do. pic.twitter.com/IL92AxWKWV
— VarskySports (@VarskySports) January 14, 2024
