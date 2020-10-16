Cricket is a game of uncertainties and the Kings XI Punjab team has made those uncertainties in this season of Indian Premier League. This season, three close matches, or rather, the team that lost almost won matches, came very close to repeating ‘history’ on Thursday. In the last over, if you need two runs to win and Chris Gayle and KL Rahul Jesse are the batsmen at the crease and both have scored half-century, then there is no need to think much about the result. Your victory is sure. And the Punjab team won, but it definitely stopped the breath of the watchers.

Bangalore, batting first, chose to bat first at Sharjah’s ground. The team scored 171 runs for six wickets. At the end of the 19th over, Punjab’s score was 170 runs for one wicket. That means victory was just two steps away. But these two steps became a distance of miles. Punjab finally reached the destination but six balls were exciting.

Know how the thrill of the last over was

Bangalore captain Virat Kohli handed the ball to Yuzvendra Chahal in front of Chris Gayle, who had hit a half-century. He is the trump card of Kohli. But today Chahal had conceded 28 runs in two overs. Gayle was in front, ie a slight lapse and the match ended. However, the Bangalore team realized that Punjab was yet to score two runs, with no chance of winning. And six balls were to be faced. And in these six balls, cricket reached its peak.

19.1 Chahal, Gayle – no run. It was a leg break. Gayle played the ball towards midwicket. No run scored. The ball was leg break but Gayle had no problem playing it.

19.2 Chahal to Gayle

No run again. It was a full ball outside off stump. Tappa came in. Gayle left it thinking that it would be wide but quickly turned inside.

19.3 Chahal to Gayle

One run. Gayle sweeps the ball off the outside stump. Padiqkal ran from deep midwicket and leapfrogged the ball. The ball was going over him but Padikkal stopped him by hitting his hand.

Now two runs off three balls were required. KL Rahul came to the fore

Chahal slowed the ball. Just 70.2 kilometers per hour. Leg break Kohli called the field up. Rahul cuts Gand. Luckily she fell very close to Washington Sundar.

19.5 out

This is called pressure. The match which seemed to be winning easily Punjab was stuck now. The Punjab team did not want to take it to the super over. Rahul played the ball to the cover fielder and ran for a run. But long before Gayle could reach his end, wicketkeeper AB de Villiers scattered the gills at the throw of Paddikkal.

19.6 – Six

Punjab now had to save one run on the last ball. And if this happened, the match would go to a super over and anything could happen there. This Chahal ball was thrown slightly forward. Nicholas Pooran went ahead and took the ball to the full-on And played over lawn on. However, the ball did not cross the field easily. Chris Morris jumped and tried to catch the ball. At one time it felt that maybe… because the ball was on the bottom of the bat. But somehow the ball went beyond the boundary line. And the Kings won the match.



Kings XI Punjab finally won the match but in reality the match should not have been so tight. Punjab needed 11 runs to win in the last three overs. Finally seven in two overs. That is, his batsmen left no stone unturned to make the match so exciting. Especially Gayle who completed half century on 36 balls but scored just three runs on the next 9 balls. Well, Punjab have won two matches so far and both against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Earlier, Punjab were beaten by Delhi Capitals in a super over. He should have won that match but some umpires missed and some of his mistake that he could not get a single off three balls went to the Super Over where he lost. After that, against Rajasthan Royals, Rahul Teotia changed the course of the match by hitting five sixes in Sheldon Cottrell’s over. And when he was winning easily in his last match, the Kolkata Knight Riders defeated him by two runs. The last ball he needed was seven runs. Glenn Maxwell’s shot fell a few centimeters away from the boundary and was shocked. Otherwise the match would go to a super over and the result could be anything there.