KKR vs CSK: In the 21st match of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 167 runs in 20 overs playing the first. Rahul Tripathi, who came to Kolkata for the first time in this season, scored the highest innings of 81 runs. Kolkata was moving towards a big score at one time, but Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliant catch put a break on his innings.

In fact, on the score of 98 runs in the 11th over of Kolkata’s innings, Sunil Narine attempted to hit a six off Karn Sharma. But then Ravindra Jadeja, who was standing on the boundary, dived like Superman and caught a great catch, but when he saw that he touched the boundary, he threw the ball towards Faf du Plessis. In this way, Jada sent cunning naren to the pavilion. However, he could not get credit for it.

The standard of fielding is very high. Ravindra Jadeja had the presence of mind to throw the ball to Faf du Plessis

Significantly, this catch of Jadeja turned the match’s course. KKR, who scored more than 90 runs in 10 overs at one time, could not manage after this catch and the entire team was reduced to 167 runs.

Karn Sharma, playing his first match of this season for Chennai, took two wickets for 25 runs in four overs. They made Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine their victims. Apart from this, Shardul Thakur also bowled brilliantly. Shardul took two wickets for 28 runs in four overs.

Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo also troubled the KKR batsmen in the end. Sam had two and Bravo had three successes. However, Bravo spent 37 runs in four overs of his quota.