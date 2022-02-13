The ‘Wolf of Tepeji’ is back. Raúl Jiménez had not scored in the Premier League since last January 15, against Southampton, but he was once again present on the scoreboard this Sunday, February 13, in the victory against Tottenham by a score of 0-2. The 30-year-old Mexican striker opened the scoring just at minute 6; After a series of rebounds and rebounds inside the area, Jiménez found the ball, controlled it with his chest and with a shot placed he beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
Twelve minutes later, Leander Dendoncker appeared to put final figures. Despite making more shots and having more possession, the Spurs could not come back and suffered a painful defeat. With this victory, Wolverhampton Wanderers is in seventh place in the Premier League. Bruno Lage’s team shows that it will fight for European competition places until the end of the season.
With this score, Raúl Jiménez has five goals and two assists in the 2021/2022 season. The Mexican striker begins to find his best level after the dangerous injury that sidelined him from the courts for almost a year. Jiménez started as the starter and was replaced at minute 86 by Fabio Silva.
Wolves’ next match will take place on Sunday 20 February against Leicester City at Molineux Stadium. Lage’s team will seek to continue adding units to get closer to Arsenal and Manchester United and sneak into European positions.
