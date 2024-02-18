In a match that, in principle, should have had no more significance than the fact of fighting for three points in one more Premier League day, Rasmus Hojlund has been in charge of making history within the red devils at his young age.
And the Danish striker took advantage of a serious mistake in Luton Town's defense to recover the ball, dribble past the goalkeeper and manage to put his team ahead on this afternoon of football. This makes him the youngest player, and the fourth in Manchester United history to score in six consecutive games.
Shortly after, the player was going to score his second goal in the match, after a shot that ended up bouncing off his body to score Manchester United's second. The truth is that the attacker is in tune, and everything he touches is turning into a goal. After a difficult start this season, Hojlund now has 13 goals and is being decisive for Ten Hag's team.
Later, Luton Town managed to close the gap with a goal from Morris, in a vibrant first fifteen minutes of the game. We'll see how the crash ends.
With that goal, the Danish striker managed to score for the sixth consecutive game in all competitions, something that only three players had achieved in the history of the Manchester club. These are none other than Eric Cantona, who was in the discipline of the red devils between 1992 and 1998; Rud Van Nistelrooy, who played at Old Trafford between 2001 and 2006; and finally, Cristiano Ronaldo, who wore the Manchester United shirt from the 04/03 to 10/09 seasons, when he signed for Real Madrid.
At 21 years old, the forward is making history in a big club in England, when his career has just begun, so he surely has many years of success and joy left in the discipline of the red devils
