Video | Rare footage from the wreck of the Titanic is being released in honor of the film’s anniversary

The Titanic met its tragic end in 1912, but the wreck was not found until 1985. Now, the institute that conducted the original research expeditions is releasing rare video footage from 1986, in honor of the anniversary of the Titanic movie.

Steamer The Titanic sank into its icy grave in 1912, but it was more than 70 years before the ship’s final resting place was found.

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) is now releasing video footage taken in 1986 to celebrate the iconic Titanic– the 25th anniversary of the film. There is a total of more than 80 minutes of video footage.

According to WHOI, most of the material has never been shown to the general public. The material will be available on WHOI On the YouTube channel February 16th. A trailer of about one minute has already been released.

Notoriously The Titanic hit an iceberg and sank in February 1912, taking the lives of around 1,500 people with it. Over the years, research trips were made to the area, but it wasn’t until 1985 that technology was advanced enough to find the wreck of the Titanic.

Two research groups, one American and one French, chose the Titanic as their target when they tested their new equipment for exploring the underwater world. It wasn’t until the 2000s that it was revealed that the background of the US operation was a Cold War project funded by the Navy, whose actual purpose was to obtain information about two sunken nuclear submarines.

After persistently raking the seabed, the Titanic was found by the unmanned Argo system. Argo, developed by the Americans, was a sled that was towed over the seabed using echo sounders and video cameras, which was the latest technology at the time.

With Argo, people were able to see for the first time what the Titanic’s final resting place looked like. The ship rested on the seabed in two pieces. In addition to the rusty frame, the cameras also saw intact porcelain dishes and pieces of furniture. The fates of the victims were told only by numerous leather shoes.

Head of the research group Robert Ballard says that the research team celebrated the discovery of the wreckage with champagne. The mood froze when they realized that the clock ticking was almost exactly the same as it had been at the moment when the “dream ship” sank after hitting the iceberg.

“We realized we shouldn’t be dancing on anybody’s grave,” Ballard later recalled on 60 Minutes.

In the year 1986 Ballard returned to the wreck. That time, he descended to the wreck himself in an Alvin submarine, which was attached to a remote-controlled Jason Jr. camera system.

To celebrate, WHOI is now releasing footage from that research trip James Cameron’s directed by Titanic-from the 25-year sky of the hit movie.

“More than a century after the loss of the Titanic, the human destinies embodied in that magnificent ship still touch us,” Cameron says in the press release.

“Like many others, I was fascinated when Alvin and Jason Jr. descended and entered the wreckage. By releasing this material, WHOI is telling an important part of a story that spans generations and travels around the world.”