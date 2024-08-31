FC Barcelona are recording a resounding 6-0 victory over Real Valladolid at the Montjuic stadium, a result that reinforces their dominance at the start of the LaLiga season. Flick’s men have shown a superior level of play, led by an inspired Raphinha, who took the ball home after completing a brilliant hat-trick, and a young Lamine Yamal who continues to impress everyone with his overflowing talent.
The match began with Barcelona quickly taking control of the game. In the 10th minute, Raphinha opened the scoring after a precise pass from Cubarsí, finishing off a well-worked play by the Blaugranas. Shortly afterwards, in the 25th minute, Barça extended their lead when Lamine Yamal, from almost his own half, launched a ball that flew over the entire Valladolid defence. Lewandowski, with his characteristic goal-scoring instinct, did not fail in the one-on-one with Karl Hein, putting the score at 2-0.
As the first half progressed, the Catalans continued to dominate and just before the break, Koundé received a corner to finish off the third goal, leaving Valladolid without a response and Barcelona with a comfortable 3-0 lead at the end of the first 45 minutes.
In the second half, Barça did not let up. Raphinha, who had already shown his quality in the first half, scored his second goal of the night after a rebound in the box, demonstrating his goalscoring instinct. But it was with the fifth goal that Lamine Yamal shone again. The young talent received the ball in his own area and, with an impressive run across more than half the field, he left several defenders behind before assisting Raphinha, who finished with class between the goalkeeper’s legs to complete his hat-trick. The sixth was scored by Olmo after a great individual move and the seventh was by Ferran Torres who finished with pleasure after a wonderful run by Raphinha.
#Video #Raphinha #scores #hattrick #spectacular #assist #Lamine #Yamal #Barcelona #Valladolid
Leave a Reply