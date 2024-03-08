FC Barcelona is playing matchday 28 of the league against Mallorca at the Lluís Companys, and in a match that is being choked up quite a bit by a fairly strong defense from the vermillions, Raphinha extended a hand of hope in a great individual play that ended in penalty in favor of the azulgrana.
In the 20th minute of the first half, the Brazilian player entered the side of the area and, pursued by up to two Mallorca players, was stepped on by Copete, and in the first instance was not whistled by the referee. After being notified by the VAR, Iglesias Villanueva is informed that he is going to review the play, and after seeing it a couple of times, he decides that it was a maximum penalty and points it out.
In that same play, the Catalan club's assists came in to assist Raphinha who did not come out well from the play, although because it was something so important for the impact of the match, it went somewhat unnoticed by everyone. Whatever the importance of his injury, it was enough to ask for a change so early in the first half, and a few plays later, the Brazilian player would be replaced by Fermín.
Raphinha would last long enough for the Spanish midfielder to warm up and be ready for the game, and it would be in the 37th minute that he would leave the field of play.
This maintains the statistic that was already mentioned in another of the articles written in 90min, that Raphinha always scores or assists when he is a starter when he is not injured, and that is that the injury has prevented him from generating more for his team, and even This is how he managed to generate a penalty that, unfortunately for the Barça fans, Gündogan missed in front of Rajkovic. On the other hand, it is the first penalty for the Mallorca goalkeeper this season.
