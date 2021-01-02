Alia Bhatt was recently on a trip to Ranthambore and now she has also shared a great video of it with the fans. Please tell that Alia was not alone on this trip, but Ranbir Kapoor and his entire family were present with him.

Alia Bhatt has shared a video of the Safari ride from this trip, in which she is shooting it in selfie mode. In this video, his car is seen ripping through the woods, which is being captured in his camera. There is a beautiful view of the forest of Ranthambore behind.



Let me tell you that his family along with Ranbir and his mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen along with Alia also went to visit. During this time, there was a lot of news about the engagement of Ranbir and Alia.



Others who went there to roam were seen shooting videos of these stars while going on safari. In this video, Ranbir and Alia, who were seen on the back seat, were seen wearing masks on both faces.

Many videos of Safari Ride are going viral on social media, in which the whole family is seen together.



Many beautiful pictures of this trip have been shared by Alia, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima. There was a lot of discussion about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on this trip, because everyone’s pictures have been seen on social media. However, these photos are being told as fake.