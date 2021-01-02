Let me tell you that his family along with Ranbir and his mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen along with Alia also went to visit. During this time, there was a lot of news about the engagement of Ranbir and Alia.
Others who went there to roam were seen shooting videos of these stars while going on safari. In this video, Ranbir and Alia, who were seen on the back seat, were seen wearing masks on both faces.
Many videos of Safari Ride are going viral on social media, in which the whole family is seen together.
Many beautiful pictures of this trip have been shared by Alia, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima. There was a lot of discussion about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on this trip, because everyone’s pictures have been seen on social media. However, these photos are being told as fake.
