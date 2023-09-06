No, these are not images of the Pleeroulle Tusson d’Ouksel campsite in the South of France. You can see the Burning Man festival in Nevada, USA. Normally a shortage of water is a big concern in the desert festival, but this year it’s the other way around. The event has become a large mud puddle after heavy rainfall.

A small bright spot of the misery was that the driver of this Ram TRX could finally use the pick-up for which it was intended: pulling a heavy load out of the muck at appropriate speed. Drek racing, if you want to call it that. The V8 with over 700 hp is put to work to drag the rut hut back to the asphalt.

Is this the best way to pull a mobile home through the derriere? Or is it better to keep a steady pace and go through the mud with more control? We have no idea, but this is certainly the best way. And a few broken cups will probably be taken for granted by the owner. No, you will not succeed with a Mazda CX-5.