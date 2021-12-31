Various regions in the emirates of the country have witnessed moderate to heavy rain since the hours of Friday morning.

The Ministry of Interior, through its Twitter account, called on drivers to be careful while driving, not to use the brakes, and to stay away from rainwater pools.

In turn, the National Center of Meteorology reported that Jebel Jais in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah recorded the lowest temperature this morning, reaching 7.7 degrees Celsius.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to adhere to safe driving on internal and external roads during rain and urged road users to follow the weather condition before moving the vehicle, as well as reduce speeds and leave a sufficient safety distance between vehicles, stressing the need to adhere to the speed specified during weather fluctuations shown on Signs and electronic road signs, wishing you safety



