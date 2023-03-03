Friday, March 3, 2023
Video: raging fire is reported in a skyscraper in Hong Kong

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 3, 2023
in World
Video: raging fire is reported in a skyscraper in Hong Kong


Hong Kong fire

The fire started around 11:10 p.m. in Hong Kong.

Social Media: @CarolynnePries1 – @__Inty__

The fire started around 11:10 p.m. in Hong Kong.

The first flames were detected on the upper scaffolding of the 42-story building.

On this Thursday night, a 42-story skyscraper under construction
caught fire in Hong Kong, Chinawhich mobilized a large contingent of firefighters.

(It may interest you: The deep blue hole that was found in Mexico: what is it about?)

This is what is known.

The fire, in the busy commercial and tourist district of Tsim Sha Tsui, started after 11:00 pm (local time). After several hours the authorities had not reported any fatalities. However, there would be at least two injured, according to international media reports.

Both people were referred to medical centers for care.

The first flames were detected on the upper scaffolding of the construction and were visible from the port. An hour later, the fire spread to the entire building, while a shower of ash fell on the area.

For the emergency, nearby residential buildings were evacuated before the possibility that the fire reached them.

The skyscraper was designed to house a hotel and the historic Sailors Club, according to the government’s website. Empire Group, its builder.Social network users shared photos and videos of the conflagration, which began at the top of the building.

THETIME.COM*
*With information from AFP

