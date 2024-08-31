Ciudad Juarez.- Garbage, tires, weeds and a muddy terrain are the difficulties that the firefighters have encountered as they have been working for 20 hours in the search for the young Rafael Antonio Rodríguez Ibarra, swept away by the current of rain yesterday afternoon.

According to the director of Civil Protection, Sergio Rodríguez, 15 personnel, three boats, two motor pumps, ropes and hooks are working on the site.

The scanning area is 10 meters by 20 meters and has a depth of up to 7 meters.

He explained that the search began yesterday at 9 p.m. and was paused at 3 a.m. due to lack of light, resuming today at 7 a.m. and will continue as long as sunlight and weather permit.