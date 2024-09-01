Ciudad Juarez.- A group of people who came to support and presumed relatives of young Rafa, who was carried away by the current yesterday afternoon, blocked Paseo De la Victoria and Calle Tapioca.

The incident collapsed traffic in the area, which was looking for alternative routes, causing traffic chaos.

Some people pointed out that these blocking actions were carried out because the search for the young man had been cancelled.

However, Sergio Rodríguez, director of municipal Civil Protection, said that Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar’s order is not to stop the search until Rafa is located.