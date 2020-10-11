Bollywood industry legend Amitabh Bachchan turns 78 on October 11. His fans of Big’s birthday are congratulating him through social media. At the same time, Actress Radhika Madan has congratulated Amitabh Bachchan in a different way. He has shared an interesting video which is catching everyone’s attention.

Radhika Madan shared video

Radhika Madan shared a video on her Instagram account on Sunday. In this, she is saying, ‘We are your father in relationship, name is Shanshah, Happy Birthday Bachchan sir.’ With this video, Radhika Madan wrote, ‘Happy birthday Shanshah sir! The line for taking autographs starts from where you stand. ‘



Big B congratulates birthday B-town syllabus

On the occasion of Big B’s birthday, apart from Radhika Madan, all the B-town syllabes have not congratulated her. These include Shilpa Shetty, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam, Ayushman Khurana, Ritesh Deshmukh, Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia, Ajay There are many stars including Devgan.

Radhika Madan was seen in ‘English Medium’

Talking about the workfront, Radhika Madan was last seen in the film ‘English Medium’. The film starred Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. Released in March, the film could not run due to Corona virus.