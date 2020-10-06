Jo Rae Perkins rolls for Trump. This former financial advisor is campaigning in Oregon. But the Republican candidate is also a conspirator. She belongs to the QAnon movement, whose mission is to save the president, victim according to its members of a plot by the Democrats.

The leader of this movement is designated by the letter “Q”, a mysterious anonymous who, for three years, has been spreading delusional theses on social networks. According to him, there is a “deep state”, a state within a state, in the hands of the Clinton-Obama clan … and Hollywood stars. “Q” even accuses them of being the head of a pedophile ring.

A movement described as “dangerous” by the FBI which could be represented in the Senate

His supporters are appearing in increasing numbers at Donald Trump’s campaign meetings. There are about 50 Republican Senate candidates who support “Q” and his movement. And some have a good chance of being elected …

More and more personalities are rallying to “Q”: the eldest son of Donald Trump, or General Flynn, former advisor to the White House. A video shows him taking an oath with his family to a movement that is nevertheless considered dangerous by the FBI.

Extract from “QAnon, the president’s weapon”, a report to see in “Further investigation” on October 8, 2020.

