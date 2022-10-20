On a firing stand, the Russian president himself tried to use a machine gun after lying on the ground under a camouflage screen.

Also, Putin exchanged conversations with some soldiers, and one of them asked, “What about your family?” He replied, “I have a child, five years old.” The Russian President hugged him and said, “Good luck.”

For the first time since the partial mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservists on September 21, the Russian president inspects on the ground the training of those civilians who were called up to support the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

In addition, generals explained to Putin what supplies had been delivered to the conscripts and asked a group of them to open the backpacks they used to display these supplies.

“It’s excellent,” said one of the generals, commenting on the boots of a conscript, as Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu examined the boots.

“Everything is available to complete the missions,” the general added.

Russian news agencies reported that the president had seen exercises for tactical rehabilitation and another to control a major fire in case it broke out.

The Minister of Defense gave an explanation about the training of hundreds of reservists who were mobilized, according to the agencies.

On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservists.

According to a number he gave last Friday, 222,000 people have been mobilized so far, including 16,000 who joined units participating in battles in Ukraine.